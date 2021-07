Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 15:55 Hits: 4

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar again proved his dominance on the Tour de France as the defending champion won a second consecutive mountain stage on Thursday after police raided the hotel rooms of the Bahrain Victorious cycling team in a doping probe.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210715-tour-de-france-pogacar-takes-another-stage-as-police-raid-bahrain-victorious-hotel-in-drug-probe