‘Art makes us think,’ dissident Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov tells FRANCE 24

Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021

Dissident director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is banned from leaving Russia, said Tuesday that he laid a red carpet in Moscow to recreate the Cannes film festival's premiere he was not allowed to attend. Serebrennikov is in the running again for Cannes' top prize, the Palme d'Or, for his dream-like, revolutionary "Petrov's Flu". He spoke to FRANCE 24 from his apartment in Russia.

