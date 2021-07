Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 17:04 Hits: 3

The legal warfare between the European Commission and Poland and Hungary over LGBTQ rights, asylum rights and judicial reform raised concerns on Thursday (Jul 15) that the EU legal order is under threat.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/stand-off-with-poland--hungary-threatens-eu-legal-order-15228374