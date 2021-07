Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 15:17 Hits: 3

After a series of quarrels between the Indian government – led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – and Twitter, officials in India have now proposed a new law that would put platforms like Twitter and Facebook under direct government control.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2021/0715/India-s-new-law-would-restrain-social-media.-Are-rights-at-risk?icid=rss