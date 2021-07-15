Cheers and Jeers: Thursday

Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 11:50 Hits: 6

A Trip in the Wayback Machine

On July 15, 1948, President Harry Truman accepted the nomination for another term at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. And, man, talk about sounding like a broken record—his words expressed a frustration at Republican obstruction that could've been sounded by any Democratic president in the 73 years since:

On the Labor Department, the Republican platform of 1944 said, if they were in power, that they would build up a strong Labor Department. They have simply torn it up. Only one bureau is left that is functioning, and they cut the appropriation of that so it can hardly function. I recommended an increase in the minimum wage. What did I get? Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

Continued...

I suggested that the schools in this country are crowded, teachers underpaid, and that there is a shortage of teachers. One of our greatest national needs is more and better schools. I urged Congress to provide $300 million to aid the States in the present educational crisis. Congress did nothing about it Spoiler Alert: He won. Spoiler Alert: He won. Time and again I have recommended improvements in the Social Security law, including extending protection to those not now covered, and increasing the amount of benefits, to reduce the eligibility age of women from 65 to 60 years. Congress studied the matter for 2 years, but couldn't find time to extend or increase the benefits. But they did find the time to take Social Security benefits away from 750,000 people, and they passed that over my veto. I have repeatedly asked the Congress to pass a health program. The Nation suffers from lack of medical care. That situation can be remedied any time the Congress wants to act upon it.

The GOP: grand old pricks since forever.

And now, our feature presentation.

-

Cheers and Jeers for Thursday, July 15, 2021

Note: Due to a shortage of Lincoln Logs, the height of the new C&J mega office tower complex has been reduced from 1,590 feet to 3 (including a 2½-foot antenna with flashing light on top to warn aircraft). We regret the inconvenience. But on the bright side, the lobby’s gonna have its own hand-blown Chihuli chandelier. —Mgt.

-

By the Numbers:

33 days!!!

Days 'til National Moon Day: 6

Days 'til the VermontState Fair in Rutland: 33

Percent of Americans polled by Monmouth University who say voter disenfranchisement is not a problem in this country: 20%

Percent in the poll who say they favor requiring a photo ID in order to vote: 80%

Amount of student loan debt the Department of Education has canceled since President Biden took office, affecting 92,000 students who were victims of for-profit college fraud lovingly approved of by Betsy DeVos: $1.5 billion

Percent of parents who spend at least 10% of their household income on child care, according to a Care.com survey: 85%

Minimum number of mushroom species that glow in the dark: 70

-

Your Thursday Molly Ivins Moment (an all-time classic, this one):

[I]mmigrant-bashing is such an old American tradition. Back at the time of the Revolution, many Anglo-Americans worried about the terrible number of Germans engulfing the country. Since then, we've managed to work up a snit over the Irish, the Jews, the Polish, the Swedes, Bolivians, Bavarians, Bosnians, Russians, Italians, Sicilians, a great variety of Africans, Indians, Pakistanis, Maltese (sorry you missed that one—the Maltese once overran New York City deli counters), Cubans, Puerto Ricans and so forth. If you haven't been here long enough to get upset about at least one other group moving in, you must still owe the coyote (as immigrant-smugglers are called). Think of the rich verbal history of ethnic insults—Bohunks, Krauts, Polacks, Micks. […] Bush was planning to take a stab at resolving the problem, [b]ut the House Republicans had a hissy fit, claimed it was an "amnesty program" and demanded harsher measures, militarization of the border, a big fence. Not gonna work, y'all. Build a 50-foot fence, and they'll build a 51-foot ladder. Hire Halliburton with a no-bid contract to build the fence, and it will hire illegal workers to do it. —July 2006

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: In Summit County, Colorado, Darwin the conservation research dog is busy as a…

-

CHEERS to the Flying Democracy Squadron. They flew in fast, steep, and unannounced—51 Democratic Texas state legislators on a mission to warn Washington: "The election riggers are coming! The election riggers are coming!" Now they're meeting with U.S. senators to convince them the only thing that can stop the Confederates (formerly known as Republicans before their brains got eaten by Trump's parasites) from stealing future elections is a law establishing minimum standards of fairness and common sense:

"We are living right now on borrowed time in Texas, and we can't stay here indefinitely," Texas state Rep. Rhetta Bowers acknowledged outside the Capitol. "We need Congress to act now." The U.S. House has approved the primary Democratic bill, the For the People Act, but it has stalled in the Senate due to a GOP filibuster. Texas Democrats asking the Senate to wake the hell up. Texas Democrats asking the Senate to wake the hell up. Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson said she did not come to Washington, D.C., "to take a vacation" but to make sure "that my constituents' rights will not be stripped from them." She added that Republicans in the Texas Legislature "may have changed the messiah from Jesus to Trump, but I haven't." U.S. Rep Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, called on Biden to act to preserve voting rights. "What we really need today is a Lyndon Johnson moment," Doggett said, referring to the late president's signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

If the Senate fails, it'll be more like an Andrew Johnson moment. So let's not.

CHEERS to going BIG! While Senate Confederates begin their planned pullback from the "bipartisan" infrastructure bill, Democrats are plowing ahead with a reconciliation bill—requiring only 51 votes—that, if passed, will go a long way toward making America somewhat great'ish again:

Senate Democrats announced late Tuesday that they'd reached a budget agreement envisioning spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade, paving the way for their drive to pour federal resources into climate change, health care and family-service programs sought by President Joe Biden. Republicans are seething at the idea of adding dental services to Medicare. They hate to see people smile. Republicans are seething at the idea of adding dental services to Medicare. They hate to see people smile. The accord marks a major step in the party’s push to meet Biden’s goal of bolstering an economy that was ravaged by the pandemic and setting it on course for long-term growth—and includes a Medicare expansion of vision, hearing and dental benefits for older Americans, a goal of progressives. […] [T]he ambitious proposal reflects Biden’s vision for making the most substantive potential investments in the nation in years, some say on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

And there's even something special in the bill just for the red-hatted cultists: free room and board at the nearest mental hospital.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

An interesting example of reinforcement learning pic.twitter.com/Rnpjj8H1Qi July 13, 2021

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS? to words from on high. The exalted Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank and Pez Dispensary of the United States, whose name we dare not speak lest we incur his wrath, spoke yesterday from a location in the approximate vicinity of his mouth hole. I cannot print his words in totem, lest they melt down your device's microchips and set it on fire. But here are some snippets which, fair warning, we're posting with the understanding that they may still cause atmospheric disturbances and/or certain flesh-melting activities:

“substantial further progress” “a ways off” “has increased notably and will likely remain elevated in coming months before moderating” “Job gains should be strong in coming months" “the hardest-hit groups still have the most ground left to regain" "Scotch scotch scotch. Scotchy scotchy scotch."

He's now safely back inside his ark. You may once again open your eyes.

JEERS to Vatican vitriol. 815 years ago this week, in 1205, Pope Innocent III stood up and decreed that Jews would be doomed to perpetual servitude and subjugation because they killed Jesus. His pronouncement was immediately followed by: "Ow! Who threw that?!!"

-

Ten years ago in C&J: July 15, 2011

JEERS to the Summer of Love Lunacy. I can't tell you how the debt ceiling negotiations are going. I simply can't. Mainly because it's devolved into a series of grunts in a caveman language that hasn't twanged humankind's eardrums since…oh, since well before you were born. But I can tell you that China weighed in, and the message they sent is crystal clear no matter what language you speak:

[Tut….]

I believe a deal will be forthcoming. Because you don’t wanna know what happens when they drop the other tut.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to angels playing with beach balls. The Emmy nominations for excellence in TV-makin’ skills were announced Tuesday. (Cedric the Entertainer will host the in-person awards show on September 19th.) A few notables:

» 24 nominations for The Mandalorian, tied with The Crown for the most nods » Stacey Abrams is nominated for her voice performance in the Black-ish Election Special “Wheeeee! I caught the beach ball!” “Wheeeee! I caught the beach ball!” » The best musical parodist of the Trump age, Randy Rainbow, notched his 3rd, 4th and 5th Emmy nods, including Best Short-form Comedy or Variety Series. » Conan, Last Week Tonight, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Daily Show and Stephen Colbert’s Late Show—all of whom contributed some of the best political humor and, specifically, cut-to-the-bone Trump mockery, got nods for Best Variety Talk Series. » Mj Rodriguez (Pose) makes Emmy history as the first trans person nominated in a lead acting category » Twelve cast members or hosts of SNL nominated…and it wasn't even a standout season. » Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square should win for best TV movie because of the part of the title that says Dolly Parton.

You can check out the full list here. Snubbed again: the two local blue-hair ladies who sing gospel tunes with the aid of a $25 karaoke machine at 3am every weekend on our public access channel. May God smite the academy with a bad case of something itchy.

Have a nice Thursday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial Trump really thought that the Democratic Party would withdraw Biden at the last minute for Bill in Portland Maine: book —Raw Story

-

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2039708