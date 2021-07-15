China Supports Cuba Against US Destabilization Attempts

Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 00:14 Hits: 2

China condemned on Wednesday the U.S. attempts to destabilize the political situation in Cuba as it means to create a "color revolution in the island."

"Global justice forces must support Cuba´s efforts to sustain social stability, overcome pitfalls, and together condemn repression, plotting, and subversion from the United States," the Global Times newspaper reported.

#China firmly opposes interference of external forces in internal affairs of Cuba, firmly supports Cuban side vs #COVID19, in improving quality of life of the population & maintaining stability. Regular Press Conf of China Foreign Ministry. #CubaSoberana@CubaMINREX@PartidoPCCpic.twitter.com/RERo9utYkn July 13, 2021

On Tuesday, the Foreign Minister said that "China firmly opposes interference of external forces in internal affairs of Cuba, firmly supports Cuban side versus the COVID-19 pandemic, in improving quality of life of the population & maintaining stability."

China joins other countries such as Mexico, Russia, and Venezuela, in support o Cuba amid an international campaign to discredit its government following rare protests on July 11. Cuba's authorities shared evidence of the U.S. role in a digital movement to promote military intervention in the island.

