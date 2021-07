Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 08:10 Hits: 9

Companies may ban Muslim employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions, the European Union’s top court said on Thursday, in two cases brought by Muslim women in Germany who were suspended from their jobs after they started wearing the Islamic garment.

