Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 07:59 Hits: 9

MELBOURNE: Australia's bid to quash a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak will see the country's second city of Melbourne return to a "hard and fast" lockdown late Thursday (Jul 15). State premier Dan Andrews said the city - and surrounding Victoria - will join Sydney in locking down, bringing the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-second-city-melbourne-ordered-fiftth-lockdown-15225524