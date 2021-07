Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 04:49 Hits: 8

Almost 20,000 people took to the streets to vent their anger over the decision to require vaccinations for health workers. Thailand has reported its highest ever daily death toll. Follow DW for the latest COVID news.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-thousands-protest-in-france-over-vaccine-requirements/a-58270572?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf