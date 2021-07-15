The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Amnesty slams ‘horrific’ violations, urges Europe not to repatriate migrants to Libya

Category: World Hits: 12

Amnesty slams ‘horrific’ violations, urges Europe not to repatriate migrants to Libya Amnesty International on Thursday condemned the "horrific violations" being committed against migrants returned to Libya with the cooperation of European states after trying to cross the Mediterranean. It said new evidence had emerged of "harrowing violations, including sexual violence, against men, women and children" intercepted at sea and forcibly returned to detention centres in the north African country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210715-amnesty-slams-horrific-violations-urges-europe-not-to-repatriate-migrants-to-libya

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version