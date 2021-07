Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 07:19 Hits: 11

The South African government on Wednesday sought to deploy around 25,000 troops to curb unrest, now in its sixth straight day, amid fears of food and fuel shortages as disruption to farming, manufacturing and oil refining began to bite.

