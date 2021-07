Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 06:00 Hits: 25

PETALING JAYA: There are around four people who can be prime minister in Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's mind – among them Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir – but there was no mention of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Read full story

