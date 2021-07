Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 06:37 Hits: 10

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) has ordered a palm oil mill in Ulu Keratong in Bandar Tun Razak, Pahang to halt its operations immediately, says director-general Dr Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/15/palm-oil-mill-ordered-to-halt-operations-for-polluting-sungai-pukin-in-pahang