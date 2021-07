Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 21:06 Hits: 2

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being transferred to Sao Paulo to undergo tests for an obstructed intestine and could receive emergency surgery, the president's office said on Wednesday (Jul 14), in his latest health complication from a 2018 stabbing.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-s-bolsonaro-who-was-stabbed-in-2018-may-need-emergency-15219514