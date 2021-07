Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 00:23 Hits: 11

More than 10,000 species of plants and animals are at high risk of extinction due to the destruction of the Amazon rainforest - 35per cent of which has already been deforested or degraded, according to the draft of a landmark scientific report published on Wednesday.

