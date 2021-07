Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 01:37 Hits: 11

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it is voluntarily recalling all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreen products from the market after detecting a cancer-causing chemical in some samples.

