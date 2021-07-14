The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

France Celebrates National Holiday Amid Fourth COVID-19 Wave

Category: World Hits: 3

France Celebrates National Holiday Amid Fourth COVID-19 Wave

On Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron led the Parisian traditional military parade on the occasion of July 14, the date celebrating the storming of the Bastille and the triumph of the French Revolution in 1789.

RELATED: 

Macron Announces New COVID Restrictions

Over 5,000 militaries marched down the Champs-Elysees avenue, and 73 planes drew the city's sky with blue, white, and red, the colors of the French flag. On this occasion, however, there was no foreign president invited to the gallery of authorities. Only 10,000 citizens saw the parade from the avenue’s sidewalks.

To attend the event, citizens had to pass security checks and carry a health certificate to certify they were either already vaccinated against COVID-19 or did not have the disease.

This certificate will also be required on those citizens who want to witness the fireworks at the Eiffel Tower’s outskirts on Wednesday night. This event’s capacity will be limited to 15,000 spectators.

The traditional fireworks outside Paris and “firefighter dances” were also canceled for the second year in a row.

Every July 14, the French people honor the storming of the Bastille prison, the event that definitively marked the fall of King Louis XVI and opened a revolutionary era. The struggle for "Freedom, Equality, and Fraternity" thus became the inspiration for liberal and progressive movements worldwide.

As of Wednesday morning, France had reported 5,820,849 COVID-19 cases and 111,407 related deaths. President Macron aims to speed up vaccination, as the extremely contagious delta variant is present in the country.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/France-Celebrates-National-Holiday-Amid-Fourth-COVID-19-Wave-20210714-0006.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version