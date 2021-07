Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 19:47 Hits: 3

From August 1, large cruise ships will no longer be allowed to pass through the Venice lagoon. Will this alone save Venice' World Heritage title? UNESCO will decide that next week.

