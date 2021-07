Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 19:56 Hits: 3

As fires rage across the northern Siberian tundra, Russia's Defense Ministry has sent planes and helicopters to help douse the blazes. A heat wave and strong winds are complicating firefighting efforts.

