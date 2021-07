Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 23:21 Hits: 4

Ireland has long been seen as an outlier on corporation tax, particularly in the European Union. But suggestions it is willing to increase its rate comes as pressure mounts on Dublin to fall in line with G7 proposals.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ireland-government-set-to-abandon-12-5-tax-rate-report/a-58269910?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf