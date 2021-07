Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 22:57 Hits: 4

Thousands of interpreters who aided US and NATO forces in Afghanistan will be evacuated beginning in late July, Washington announced Wednesday, as Taliban insurgents captured a strategic crossing on the Pakistan border from government forces.

