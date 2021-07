Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 22:28 Hits: 3

Europe's drug regulator on Wednesday (Jul 14) refrained from making any recommendations on mixing schedules of COVID-19 vaccines with doses from different manufacturers, saying it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster shot would be needed.

