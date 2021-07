Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 10:52 Hits: 1

Owners of VW cars in the Netherlands will be entitled to compensation of between €1,500 and €3,000 over the diesel emissions scandal, an Amsterdam court ruled.

