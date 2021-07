Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 12:37 Hits: 1

The financial crisis caused by the pandemic has left young graduates with limited job prospects. Experts say it could take years for the job market to make a full recovery.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-covid-dashes-career-hopes-for-young-graduates/a-58263612?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf