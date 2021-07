Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 12:49 Hits: 1

Former US President George W. Bush, whose administration began the US-led war against the Taliban in 2001, has told DW he fears for the fate of women in Afghanistan after American and NATO troops leave the country.

