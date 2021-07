Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 17:55 Hits: 5

The last official US visit of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel comes as US-German relations seem on the up. But her meeting with US President Joe Biden will still cover some tricky topics.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/merkel-sets-off-for-farewell-us-visit-as-chancellor/a-58265682?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf