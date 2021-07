Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 16:34 Hits: 5

A video filmed on July 3 in the Kalehe prison, in the South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, shows a dozen young men emaciated and suffering from malnutrition. It has sparked outrage among human rights defenders in DR Congo, who have condemned the lack of resources allocated to the country's prisons.

