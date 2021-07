Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:44 Hits: 5

Christian Boltanski, one of France's top contemporary artists whose multimedia works probed the meaning of mortality and memory, has died aged 76, a former museum director told AFP on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210714-top-contemporary-french-artist-christian-boltanski-dies-aged-76