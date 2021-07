Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 12:11 Hits: 1

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalised on Wednesday (Jul 14) to identify the cause of chronic hiccups, the president's office said, in the latest health scare for the far-right leader who was stabbed in the gut on the campaign trail in 2018. Bolsonaro went to the military ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-s-bolsonaro-hospitalized-to-find-cause-of-hiccups-15219514