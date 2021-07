Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 13:20 Hits: 1

Twitter Inc saw a surge in demands over the course of last year from governments around the world to take down content posted by journalists and news outlets, data to be released by the social media platform for the first time will show.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/exclusive-twitter-sees-jump-in-govt-demands-to-remove-content-of-journalists--news-outlets-15220142