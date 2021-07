Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 16:21 Hits: 5

More than 2,100 oil permits have been approved since January despite President Joe Biden’s campaign pledges to end new drilling on federal lands. While a drilling ban would reduce emissions, it could also hinder bipartisan cooperation on clean energy, analysts say.

