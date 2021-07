Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 16:25 Hits: 6

A New York federal court has charged four Iranian nationals with plotting the kidnapping of opposition journalist Masih Alinejad, who is in exile in the United States, along with other activists. The men remain at large and could face a life in prison if caught.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2021/0714/In-NYC-four-men-charged-for-plot-to-kidnap-Iranian-activists?icid=rss