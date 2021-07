Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 16:29 Hits: 5

After Texas Democrats fled the state to prevent the passage of voting restrictions by denying a quorum, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened the group with arrest. Earlier, House Republicans authorized state troopers to find and corral the missing legislators.

