Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 16:43 Hits: 6

Mj Rodriguez stars in “Pose,” a period drama about New York City’s drag ballroom culture. Critics say she has raised the bar for trans representation in media, while LGBTQ rights activists say her historic Emmy nomination is “long overdue.”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/TV/2021/0714/I-felt-seen-First-trans-actress-nominated-for-Emmy?icid=rss