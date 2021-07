Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 16:20 Hits: 5

Abiy says he remains committed to peace - even if it comes at a 'cost' - but the latest attacks will not go unanswered.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/14/ethiopia-pm-pledges-to-repel-enemies-after-tigray-rebel-assault