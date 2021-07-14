The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

We're Staying Out : Texas State Democrats Who Fled to D.C. Tell Congress to Pass Voting Laws Now

We speak with two of the Texas Democratic lawmakers who fled to Washington, D.C., to block suppressive new voting laws in their home state and who are calling on Congress to quickly pass legislation protecting voting rights. Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott threatened them with arrest the moment they return to their state and said he would keep them “in chamber” in order to pass the new voting bills, but the fugitive lawmakers say they intend to stay in Washington for as long as necessary. “We’re staying out,” says Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat representing Dallas in the Texas House. “We’re not going to be bullied and intimidated by anybody, including the governor or our colleagues,” adds Trey Martinez Fischer, who represents San Antonio. “We have a job to be the voice of our constituents.”

