Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 09:21 Hits: 5

Kyrgyz-Turkish educator Orhan Inandi, who is currently in Turkish custody, says he was abducted in Bishkek in late May by three Kyrgyz men, who may be part of the country's security services, before he was transferred to Turkey, where he is accused of involvement in terrorist activities.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/orhan-inandi-abduction-turkey/31357902.html