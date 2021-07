Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 10:00 Hits: 3

With an embassy in Tel Aviv, the UAE has plans to broaden economic ties with Israel after tourism, aviation and financial services deals. Israel's president called diplomatic ties to the UAE a milestone toward peace.

