Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 10:22 Hits: 3

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed climate change in a phone call with the United States' climate change envoy John Kerry, who is in Moscow on a working visit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/14/putin-us-envoy-kerry-discussed-climate-change-in-phone-call--kremlin