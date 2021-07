Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 20:46 Hits: 1

The bill allows for the detention of asylum seekers and curbs migrants' right to appeal. Lithuania claims neighboring Belarus is using migrants as a "weapon."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lithuania-passes-new-asylum-laws-to-deter-migrants/a-58256669?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf