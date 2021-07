Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 21:16 Hits: 1

The US has backed patent waivers for coronavirus shots, something Germany has so far opposed. But on a visit to a Pfizer facility in Michigan, the foreign minister seemed open to the idea.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-germany-s-heiko-maas-hints-at-vaccine-patent-talks/a-58256583?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf