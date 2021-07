Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 23:30 Hits: 2

The suspected members of Iranian intelligence allegedly planned to "forcibly take" a US journalist and human rights activist from New York to Iran.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-charges-4-iranians-with-plot-to-kidnap-journalist/a-58256974?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf