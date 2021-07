Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 00:48 Hits: 3

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in recent days in protest at food shortages and rising prices. The Cuban Interior Ministry said it "mourns the death" of Diubis Laurencio Tejeda.

