The catastrophic environmental consequences of growth at breakneck speed are viscerally exposed in Rahul Jain’s “Invisible Demons”, which screened in the Cannes Film Festival’s special climate segment this week. FRANCE 24 spoke to the New Delhi-born director about the climate emergency and the role of film in spreading the word.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210713-delhi-pollution-film-spooks-cannes-is-it-my-job-to-give-hope-if-i-don-t-feel-it