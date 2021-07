Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 23:01 Hits: 1

France's anti-jihadist military force in the Sahel region, which today involves over 5,000 troops, will end in the first quarter of 2022, President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday.

