Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 02:48 Hits: 2

France will mark its national day on Wednesday, July 14, after the annual military parade down the Champs-Élysées was cancelled last year due to the threat of Covid-19.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210714-france-s-bastille-day-parade-to-take-place-despite-covid-19-variant-threat