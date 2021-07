Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 06:46 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: The majority of the Covid-19 cases in the country are sporadic and not linked to the manufacturing sector, says the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM). Read full story

