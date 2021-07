Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 19:55 Hits: 1

Lebanese police fired tear gas on Tuesday (Jul 13) during scuffles with demonstrators outside the home of caretaker interior minister Mohammad Fahmi, accused of stalling a probe into last summer's huge port explosion.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/relatives-of-lebanon-blast-victims-scuffle-with-police-15214540