Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 21:39 Hits: 1

Testifying for a second day, CEO Elon Musk pushed back again on Tuesday (Jul 13) against a lawsuit that blames him for engineering Tesla’s 2016 acquisition of a financially precarious company called SolarCity.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/musk-clashes-again-with-opposing-lawyer-in-solarcity-lawsuit-15214934