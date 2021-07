Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 22:09 Hits: 1

Cuba has restricted access to social media and messaging platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram since Monday, global internet monitoring firm NetBlocks said on Tuesday, amid widespread anti-government protests.

